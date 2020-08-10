Prince William County launches grants to cover businesses’ Covid-19 safety improvements

Business owners have had to get creative to reopen safely while the coronavirus pandemic drags on, and Prince William County…

The county’s Department of Economic Development on Monday began taking applications for a “capital investment and innovation” grant program, which would reimburse businesses or building owners for, say, physical improvements they’ve needed to make to operate more safely during the pandemic, or other operational expenses associated with a shift to more remote work.

Companies will be able to apply for grants of up to $200,000 between now and Oct. 30. The money will cover any improvements awardees make through Dec. 1, and it can also be applied retroactively, reimbursing businesses for up to half of the cost of any improvements they’ve made since April 1. The program is similar to Alexandria’s $4 million effort to help companies reopen. Few other localities around the region have…