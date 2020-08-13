Nouveau Farms’ hydroponic system produces fresh, flavorful fruit and herbs

Nouveau Farms all started with one little girl’s strawberry obsession. Richmonder Trevor Ferguson, a mechanical engineer with years of experience…

Richmonder Trevor Ferguson, a mechanical engineer with years of experience and two degrees, was struggling to find strawberries that were consistent in quality and price to feed his daughters’ insatiable taste for the sweet summer fruit. This sparked his interest in horticulture, and in 2016, he discovered just how much the globalization of the world has changed local farming.

“I learned that most of our produce is being engineered to travel long distances,” Ferguson told Inno. “Most produce travels at least 1,500 miles to get to you; that’s already three-to-five days if you’re lucky. Greens and herbs lose 30 to 40 percent of their nutrient value within just three-to-four days.”

So Ferguson set out to find a better way. The result was Nouveau Farms.

The startup operation began in his basement as an experiment into hydroponics and has since grown into a dual-location working farm. The flagship location…