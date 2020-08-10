More than a dozen Fells Point restaurants abstain from indoor dining as it resumes in Baltimore

As limited indoor dining resumes in Baltimore, more than a dozen bars and restaurants in the city’s nightlife-heavy neighborhood of…

As limited indoor dining resumes in Baltimore, more than a dozen bars and restaurants in the city’s nightlife-heavy neighborhood of Fells Point have decided to hold off.

They banded together to make the announcement Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., as other restaurants around the city were opening their dining rooms for the first time in two weeks. A news release signed by the owners of 18 restaurants in the neighborhood — plus one in Federal Hill — said the decision was made based on safety concerns as Covid-19 continues to spread in Baltimore and throughout the state.

The group thanked Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young for the option to open at 25% capacity indoors, but said a review of public health data and discussions with staff led them to determine that it wouldn’t be “in the best interest of our employees nor our customers.”

“We have concerns that opening indoors at this time could further contribute to the spread of Covid-19,” the restaurateurs wrote. “In our judgment,…