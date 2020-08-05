Meet Richmond’s 2020 Inno on Fire

While we’re only halfway through 2020, the tech and innovation ecosystem has provided no shortage of startups and entrepreneurs deserving…

While we’re only halfway through 2020, the tech and innovation ecosystem has provided no shortage of startups and entrepreneurs deserving of Richmond Inno’s highest accolade.

Covid-19 forced a large number of founders and investors to carefully pivot how they operate and spend their dollars. Because of this, the 2020 Richmond Inno on Fire winners may look a bit different than in years’ past.

The pandemic has affected the startup community in ways no one could have imagined, but it’s also caused entrepreneurs to think beyond their mission inspiring new solutions, pivots and initiatives aimed at combating this pandemic. We’ve also introduced a new category this year called Crisis Innovators, which highlights organizations that are stepping up in the face of Covid-19.

This year’s Inno on Fire event will be virtual, and registration is open now. We can’t wait to see you there!

Inno on Fire winners were sourced by both internal and external nominations and selected by the Richmond Inno editorial…