Md., Va. band together with other states to purchase rapid-detection coronavirus tests

Maryland and Virginia are joining five other states in a purchasing coalition to snap up more than 3.5 rapid-detection coronavirus tests.

The deal, announced Tuesday, aims to put pressure on private companies to scale up production of the tests, which can deliver results in less than a half-hour. The states are teaming with the Rockefeller Foundation on the compact, and the private foundation may finance the purchases.

“With severe shortages and delays in testing and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing, the states are banding together to acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of Covid-19,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “We will be working to bring additional states, cities and local governments on board as this initiative moves forward.”

The coalition said it is in discussions with antigen test manufacturers Becton, Dickinson and Co. of New Jersey and Quidel Corp. of California…