Balanced Fund 13807.56 + .58 + .52 + 3.66 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2413.13 + .02 + .39 + 8.79 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13807.56 + .58 + .52 + 3.66

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2413.13 + .02 + .39 + 8.79

Emerging Markets 369.09 + 1.34 + .50 + 1.08

Equity Income Fund 12932.02 + 1.22 + .29 – 5.42

GNMA 782.08 – .17 – .22 + 2.79

General Municipal Debt 1461.09 – .03 – .32 + 2.62

Gold Fund 443.24 – .88 – 5.13 + 39.68

High Current Yield 2316.29 + .34 + .41 – 1.41

High Yield Municipal 676.28 + .02 – .18 + .34

International Fund 1974.97 + 1.01 – .11 – 1.78

Science and Technology Fund 3978.39 + .75 + 1.62 + 24.04

Short Investment Grade 384.48 + .02 + .09 + 2.92

Short Municipal 192.04 + .15 + .14 + 1.37

US Government 746.31 – .15 + .20 + 8.24

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.