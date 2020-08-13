Balanced Fund 13718.63 – .20 + .31 + 2.99 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2420.85 + .02 – .97 + 9.14 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13718.63 – .20 + .31 + 2.99

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2420.85 + .02 – .97 + 9.14

Emerging Markets 365.77 – .13 – .53 + .17

Equity Income Fund 12876.09 – .66 + 1.75 – 5.83

GNMA 782.30 – .10 – .16 + 2.82

General Municipal Debt 1466.99 – .08 + .04 + 3.03

Gold Fund 439.99 + 2.18 – 8.30 + 38.65

High Current Yield 2311.90 – .10 – .08 – 1.60

High Yield Municipal 678.41 – .01 + .19 + .66

International Fund 1975.79 – .26 + 1.40 – 1.74

Science and Technology Fund 3884.54 + .23 – 1.38 + 21.11

Short Investment Grade 384.19 + .02 + 2.85

Short Municipal 191.98 + .07 + .10 + 1.34

US Government 744.67 – .22 – 1.04 + 8.00

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.