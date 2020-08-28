Balanced Fund 13944.75 + .40 + 1.58 + 4.69 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2389.24 + .04 – .98 + 7.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13944.75 + .40 + 1.58 + 4.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2389.24 + .04 – .98 + 7.72

Emerging Markets 375.51 + 1.12 + 3.10 + 2.83

Equity Income Fund 13030.77 + .23 + 1.99 – 4.70

GNMA 782.82 – .03 – .08 + 2.89

General Municipal Debt 1454.99 – .11 – .45 + 2.19

Gold Fund 452.92 + 1.69 + 1.28 + 42.73

High Current Yield 2328.21 + .17 + .85 – .90

High Yield Municipal 673.71 – .06 – .36 – .04

International Fund 1989.06 + .23 + 1.73 – 1.08

Science and Technology Fund 4118.97 + 1.51 + 4.31 + 28.42

Short Investment Grade 385.14 + .14 + .19 + 3.10

Short Municipal 191.67 – .01 – .05 + 1.17

US Government 743.59 + .12 – .52 + 7.84

-0-

