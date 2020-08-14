Balanced Fund 13702.47 – .09 + .21 + 2.87 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2403.25 – .22 – 1.54 + 8.35 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13702.47 – .09 + .21 + 2.87

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2403.25 – .22 – 1.54 + 8.35

Emerging Markets 366.03 + .08 + 1.04 + .24

Equity Income Fund 12883.86 – .02 + .96 – 5.77

GNMA 782.76 – .04 – .14 + 2.88

General Municipal Debt 1465.54 – .13 – .17 + 2.93

Gold Fund 443.09 – .26 – 4.81 + 39.63

High Current Yield 2305.79 – .21 – .39 – 1.86

High Yield Municipal 677.47 – .10 – .08 + .52

International Fund 1959.27 – .90 + 1.30 – 2.57

Science and Technology Fund 3870.74 – .36 – .29 + 20.68

Short Investment Grade 383.54 – .13 – .15 + 2.67

Short Municipal 191.73 – .05 – .05 + 1.21

US Government 744.43 – .89 + 7.97

