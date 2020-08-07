Balanced Fund 13673.27 – .03 + 1.53 + 2.65 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2443.88 – .03 + .34 + 10.18 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13673.27 – .03 + 1.53 + 2.65

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2443.88 – .03 + .34 + 10.18

Emerging Markets 362.57 – 1.40 + .96 – .71

Equity Income Fund 12762.10 + .85 + 2.27 – 6.66

GNMA 784.53 + .13 + .17 + 3.12

General Municipal Debt 1468.34 + .13 + .59 + 3.13

Gold Fund 465.32 – 3.02 + .09 + 46.63

High Current Yield 2314.00 + .01 + .57 – 1.51

High Yield Municipal 678.12 + .15 + .63 + .61

International Fund 1933.68 – .76 + 1.97 – 3.84

Science and Technology Fund 3882.06 – 1.44 + 1.92 + 21.04

Short Investment Grade 384.03 – .04 + .10 + 2.80

Short Municipal 191.79 – .01 + .11 + 1.23

US Government 751.10 – .19 – .07 + 8.93

