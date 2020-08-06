Balanced Fund 13651.87 + .07 + 1.41 + 2.49 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.80 + .35 + .54 + 10.36 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13651.87 + .07 + 1.41 + 2.49

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.80 + .35 + .54 + 10.36

Emerging Markets 368.81 + .67 + 2.15 + 1.00

Equity Income Fund 12645.55 + .01 + 1.11 – 7.51

GNMA 783.15 – .02 + .01 + 2.93

General Municipal Debt 1466.18 + .13 + .55 + 2.98

Gold Fund 479.53 – .78 + 6.10 + 51.11

High Current Yield 2314.00 + .03 + .73 – 1.51

High Yield Municipal 677.41 + .21 + .66 + .51

International Fund 1948.17 – .03 + 1.23 – 3.12

Science and Technology Fund 3930.03 + .36 + 4.21 + 22.53

Short Investment Grade 384.01 – .01 + .12 + 2.80

Short Municipal 191.78 + .03 + .12 + 1.23

US Government 750.25 – .17 – .20 + 8.81

