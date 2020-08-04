Balanced Fund 13585.50 + .36 + 1.42 + 1.99 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2441.96 + .36 + .54 + 10.09 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13585.50 + .36 + 1.42 + 1.99

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2441.96 + .36 + .54 + 10.09

Emerging Markets 364.86 + 1.46 + 1.54 – .08

Equity Income Fund 12572.19 + .33 + .91 – 8.05

GNMA 783.44 – .11 + .17 + 2.97

General Municipal Debt 1462.08 + .12 + .43 + 2.69

Gold Fund 464.49 + .27 – .96 + 46.37

High Current Yield 2306.81 + .02 + .88 – 1.81

High Yield Municipal 675.26 + .16 + .55 + .19

International Fund 1927.99 + .37 – .25 – 4.12

Science and Technology Fund 3903.39 + .69 + 5.97 + 21.70

Short Investment Grade 383.68 – .05 + .11 + 2.71

Short Municipal 191.63 + .09 + 1.15

US Government 750.89 – .11 + .12 + 8.90

