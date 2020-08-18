D.C. health director: Indoor dining is ‘high risk’ but there are no plans to shut it down

D.C.’s health director said Monday indoor dining remains a “high-risk” endeavor, but the city is seeing more prevalent community spread…

D.C.’s health director said Monday indoor dining remains a “high-risk” endeavor, but the city is seeing more prevalent community spread of Covid-19 in other activities, and at this point does not plan rolling back operations at restaurants.

LaQuandra Nesbitt said the city is seeing more transmission of the virus through the workplace, travel and through social gatherings of five or more people.

“I get asked all the time, ‘When are you going to close indoor dining?,’” Nesbitt said at a press conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser. “I can’t make the data tell me to tell you that 30% to 40% of cases are related to it. It’s just not the case.”

Nesbitt specifically said about 5% to 8% of cases are connected to people eating out.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, D.C. officials have advised that it is preferable for people to dine outdoors. Nesbitt said Monday the highest risk behavior is dining indoors, followed by dining outdoors and then followed by delivery.…