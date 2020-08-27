D.C. appeals court sides with West Heating Plant development team

The D.C. Court of Appeals issued an opinion Thursday finding that a D.C. hearing officer acted properly in approving the…

The D.C. Court of Appeals issued an opinion Thursday finding that a D.C. hearing officer acted properly in approving the demolition of the historic West Heating Plant in Georgetown over objections of the D.C. Preservation League.

The ruling could pave the way for the project’s development team, including Georgetown developer Richard Levy, the Georgetown Co., and Four Seasons Hotels Inc., to develop a high-end condo building on the site at 1051-1055 29th St. NW, more than seven years after casting the winning, $19.5 million bid to acquire the property from the federal government.

The court sided with a January 2019 decision by Peter Byrne, a hearing officer for the D.C. Mayor’s Agent for Historic Preservation, finding the World War II-era former heating plant could be substantially demolished to make way for the for-sale condos. The DCPL objected to Byrne’s ruling, which was the subject of the court’s findings.

The mayor’s agent is the individual tasked with hearing historic preservation…