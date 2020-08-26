Bowser orders health insurers to cover high-risk residents’ Covid-19 tests

Health insurers licensed in the District of Columbia will have to cover more coronavirus testing under an order from D.C.…

Health insurers licensed in the District of Columbia will have to cover more coronavirus testing under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed Wednesday.

Bowser ordered the insurers to cover testing up to once a week for people who work in high-risk environments, have been exposed to a person diagnosed with Covid-19, or have health issues that make them high-risk, according to her announcement.

The tests will be covered even if the insured person is asymptomatic — such as an asymptomatic employee of a nursing home or long-term care facility — and without a referral from a doctor, according to the order.

“If you need a test, you should get a test and you shouldn’t be worried about the cost,” Bowser wrote on Twitter as she announced the order.

The order goes further than current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, which recommend that those who have come into close contact with a patient, who have symptoms, or who have been referred by a doctor.

