Best Deals and Products for Back-to-School 2020

For many Americans, back-to-school season looks and feels different this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has already begun transforming school…

For many Americans, back-to-school season looks and feels different this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has already begun transforming school district plans throughout the United States, with some choosing to keep students at home for all or part of each week.

Whether your children will be returning to a physical school or settling in to learn at home, set them up for success with the supplies they need to take on the year.

Save on your back-to-school shopping with deals at these stores:

— Staples.

— Walmart.

— Old Navy.

— Apple.

— Microsoft.

— Target.

— Amazon.

— Home Science Tools.

Read on for more information about the back-to-school deals offered at these stores.

[Read: The Best Days to Shop in 2020]

Staples

Get your kids’ backpacks ready with Staples’ offerings of school essentials for less than $2. If you’re supplying your home office as well, it’s a great time to take advantage of discounts on items such as ballpoint pens ($1.49 for a dozen) and three-ring binders ($1.47 each).

Get the kids ready for posters and projects with a pack of Crayola markers for 97 cents. Plus, pencils and eraser caps are each 50 cents for a dozen. And you might want to buy 10 composition notebooks at 50 cents each, but the limit is two.

Walmart

Even if your kids are staying home, it can be fun to get a new backpack. With deals at Walmart such as five-piece backpack sets for $12.99, it’s worth it just to bring a smile to their faces. Plus, keeping school materials separate from toys can help keep your home organized.

Old Navy

For kids going to schools, make sure they have important protection to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Old Navy has a selection of nonmedical masks in adorable prints and sizes for kids and adults at $25 for a 10-pack.

[See: 12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget.]

Apple

If you have college-aged kids starting or returning to university this fall, take advantage of deals on laptops such as this Apple special: Get a free pair of AirPods (worth $159) when you purchase an eligible Mac or iPad.

Microsoft

For those looking beyond Apple’s offerings, students can save 10% on laptops and tablets from Microsoft.

Target

Let your kids tune out your conference calls and listen more closely to remote classes with a pair of headphones for $21.99 at Target.

And although the situation might not be the most comfortable, there are little things that can make it easier. Consider a big comfy chair for your children to work from. It’s helpful to keep a separate space for them to learn away from their play space. Create a “learning corner” for them where they can comfortably engage with their work. Target has a structured bean bag chair that costs $39.

Target is also stocked on hand sanitizer, including travel-sized bottles for 99 cents.

Amazon

Keep everybody connected with a Wi-Fi extender. Family members who need to work farther from the router might experience slower internet connection. A Wi-Fi extender such as a top-rated one from Amazon can help.

For younger kids missing out on the more exciting in-school activities, consider picking up some materials to recreate playtime at home. Turn your backyard into gym class with an agility training kit such as ladders and cones for $28 on Amazon. Use the exercises included or create your own obstacle courses to get your kids moving. Keep the creative energy flowing by making sure you have some art supplies on hand such as a set from Amazon that includes colored pencils, crayons and watercolors in a wooden case for $25.

[See: 10 Money-Saving Websites to Check Before Shopping.]

Home Science Tools

Home Science Tools is an online store created to bring hands-on science to homeschooling families. Students doing school at home for the first time can shop its wide selection of lab kits and supplies. For the strong-stomached, you can even purchase an at-home frog dissection kit for just $16.50.

Families around the country can expect an unusual school year. The changes might come with unexpected costs or surprising savings. Focus on keeping yourself and your family safe and healthy while keeping an eye on shifting budgets.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

Best Deals and Products for Back-to-School 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com