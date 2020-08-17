AP Top Political News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region ‘not out of the woods yet,' experts say | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

August 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Trump makes call for new White House doctor’s virus advice

Democrats tap array of faith leaders to speak at convention

Mormons cool to Trump are finding new influence in Arizona

Democrats in conservative SC now see opportunity for gains

‘Do something:’ Harris’ rapid rise driven by call to action

Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews record on Biden-Harris, economy

