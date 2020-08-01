AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins
Negotiators report progress in coronavirus relief talks
GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private
Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s election agitations and distortions
Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now
Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
Arizona congressman tests positive for virus; 2nd this week
Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election
AP Analysis: Why Trump’s election delay tweet matters
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.