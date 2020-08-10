AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal
States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid
Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security
Democrats, Biden still juggling virtual convention details
Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg
Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near WH
Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this year
Trump wants to host G-7 — and Russia — after election
2020 Watch: How will Joe Biden handle the spotlight?
Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.