AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

August 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Democrats, Biden still juggling virtual convention details

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near WH

Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this year

Trump wants to host G-7 — and Russia — after election

2020 Watch: How will Joe Biden handle the spotlight?

Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

