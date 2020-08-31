CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump seizes on protests as Dems blame him for tensions

Dems seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Postal chief DeJoy has long leveraged connections, dollars

Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

Voting groups scramble to reach college students in pandemic

Fad or future? Telehealth expansion eyed beyond pandemic

‘How dare we not vote?’ Black voters organize after DC march

AP FACT CHECK: Is Trump’s America great again or hellscape?

Kansas candidate admitting abuse had liberal message, base

Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up