AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

‘How dare we not vote?’ Black voters organize after DC march
Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill
Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip
Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, potentially stoking tensions
With the conventions now over, what’s next in campaign 2020?
AP FACT CHECK: Is US great again or dystopian? GOP says both
Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won’t use military as ‘prop’
2 Kansas doctors but differing COVID-19 takes in Senate race
Trump still faces skepticism in suburbs following convention
Too risky? Fed pressed to expand aid to some businesses
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.