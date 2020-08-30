CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘How dare we not vote?’ Black voters organize after DC march

Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, potentially stoking tensions

With the conventions now over, what’s next in campaign 2020?

AP FACT CHECK: Is US great again or dystopian? GOP says both

Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won’t use military as ‘prop’

2 Kansas doctors but differing COVID-19 takes in Senate race

Trump still faces skepticism in suburbs following convention

Too risky? Fed pressed to expand aid to some businesses

