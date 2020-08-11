CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region ‘not out of the woods yet,' experts say | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

How it happened: Inside Biden’s search for a running mate

What’s keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained

The Latest: Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger

Probe: Interior held back Bernhardt records sought by court

Analysis: Trump has a go-to solution, and it’s more Trump

The Latest: Sarah Palin offers running mate advice to Harris

‘If not now, when?’: Black women seize political spotlight

Ruling keeps NCAA from limiting some athlete compensation

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

