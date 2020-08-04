AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

Endangered GOP senators are driving force for virus deal

Kansas GOP picks Rep. Marshall for Senate seat over Kobach

Irksome in Iceland, brusque in Britain? US envoys draw ire

Federal program offers new cybersecurity tool for elections

US sending highest rep to Taiwan since 1979 break in ties

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests

County pledges probe into health worker’s coronavirus death

McSally, Kelly secure party nods in Arizona Senate race

