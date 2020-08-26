CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Worry about pandemic pods | Va.'s utility shut-off moratorium | Delaware leaders push back on high-risk status | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

The Latest: First lady expresses sympathy for virus victims

AP FACT CHECK: GOP taps distortions to heap praise on Trump

WHAT TO WATCH: Pence, Conway and protest pushback at RNC

The Loyalist: VP Pence preserves own presidential prospects

South Dakota’s Noem to appear at RNC as virus cases rise

Biden campaign ‘flooding the zone’ with celebrity backers

Melania Trump tells virus sufferers they’re ‘not alone’

Trump’s convention gives platform to some with fringe views

Takeaways from GOP convention: Power, positivity and policy

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up