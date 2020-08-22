The bully pulpit: Trump pushes Washington, but virus resists
AP FACT CHECK: : Trump’s distortion on Dems and the pledge
AP FACT CHECK: What the Dems didn’t say, and what Trump did
Convention silence from Democrats with high court at stake
‘The whole world celebrates’ on-camera birth of panda cub
House debates postal changes, funds in rare Saturday session
Democrats see racism in GOP mispronunciations of ‘Kamala’
Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again
Trump struggles to use power of presidency to counter Biden
Democratic plan in rural, swing state counties: Lose by less
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.