CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | US response to virus met with incredulity abroad | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap

No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Progressives say primary wins latest sign of momentum shift

AP Interview: Clyburn warns US lacks plan to stop virus

Biden on cognitive test: ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’

Feds propose consent decree to ensure care at Virginia jail

US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers few specifics

Biden won’t go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up