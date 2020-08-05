AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans Capitol negotiators still…

Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap

No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Progressives say primary wins latest sign of momentum shift

AP Interview: Clyburn warns US lacks plan to stop virus

Biden on cognitive test: ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’

Feds propose consent decree to ensure care at Virginia jail

US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers few specifics

Biden won’t go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.