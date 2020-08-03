AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
The Associated Press

August 3, 2020

Clock is ticking on Trump comeback as early voting nears

AP FACT CHECK: Trump hype on drug costs, hydroxychloroquine

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

House Dems seek to hold suburbs as Trump’s slide worries GOP

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for November election

Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned

Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba

Omar, seeking 2nd term, is targeted for her celebrity

Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

