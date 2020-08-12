CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md., Va. counties to offer in-person child care programs | Report reveals nursing home cases rising | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate

Biden, Harris lash Trump at debut of historic VP choice

Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after VP announcement

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Bob Woodward’s new Trump book, ‘Rage,’ due out next month

Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both

Let it flow: Trump administration eases showerhead rules

Can Trump aide Meadows move from deal breaker to deal-maker?

Federal judge refuses to block campus sexual assault rules

Kamala Harris’ selection as VP resonates with Black women

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up