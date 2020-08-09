AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. testing under scrutiny | Metro to ramp up service | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

August 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Trump end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren’t equal

Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election

Azar meets with Taiwan President Tsai on breakthrough visit

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Controversy puts spotlight on Georgia congressional runoff

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

At his New Jersey golf club, Trump finds supportive audience

Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states

