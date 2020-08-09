AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan
Trump end run around Congress raises questions on his claims
Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren’t equal
Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election
Azar meets with Taiwan President Tsai on breakthrough visit
Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash
Controversy puts spotlight on Georgia congressional runoff
DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured
At his New Jersey golf club, Trump finds supportive audience
Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.