AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

At his New Jersey golf club, Trump finds supportive audience

Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misleads on mail ballots, virus vaccine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Biden risks alienating young Black voters after race remarks

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false push on preexisting conditions

Virus aid talks collapse; no help expected for jobless now

Joe Arpaio defeated in what’s likely his last political race

US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

