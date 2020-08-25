AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time
The Latest: Scott hails progress made in America on race
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud
Black Georgia Democrat makes pitch for Trump at RNC
AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens
Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change
Postal leader defends changes, denies ‘sabotaging’ election
Pompeo shattering precedent, sparking fury with RNC speech
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defend show of weapons
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.