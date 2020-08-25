AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time The Latest: Scott hails progress…

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time The Latest: Scott hails progress made in America on race AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud Black Georgia Democrat makes pitch for Trump at RNC AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change Postal leader defends changes, denies ‘sabotaging’ election Pompeo shattering precedent, sparking fury with RNC speech St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defend show of weapons Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.