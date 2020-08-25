CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time

The Latest: Scott hails progress made in America on race

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud

Black Georgia Democrat makes pitch for Trump at RNC

AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change

Postal leader defends changes, denies ‘sabotaging’ election

Pompeo shattering precedent, sparking fury with RNC speech

St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defend show of weapons

