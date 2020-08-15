CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Do something:’ Harris’ rapid rise driven by call to action

Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews record on Biden-Harris, economy

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

AP FACT CHECK: Harris meets constitutional requirements

The Ultimate Recovery: Cycles of pain anchor Biden’s moment

Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris eligibility

New voting laws revive fights over ‘ballot harvesting’

New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks

