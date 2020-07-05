5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

With the S&P 500 regularly setting all-time highs in recent weeks, it’s perhaps no surprise that many income-producing companies have…

With the S&P 500 regularly setting all-time highs in recent weeks, it’s perhaps no surprise that many income-producing companies have rebounded strongly as well from their March lows.

The pandemic is still certainly causing challenges, but many publicly traded stocks have stabilized after some rather volatile months to start the year.

The following stocks are great examples of income-generating opportunities that yield more than 3% — higher than the S&P 500’s average yield of around 2% — but they’ve also seen big momentum over the last several weeks as the environment on Wall Street has started to look up. This puts these five picks among the best dividend stocks to consider as September approaches:

— AES Corp. (ticker: AES).

— Antero Midstream Corp. (AM).

— Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR).

— Nutrien (NTR).

— South State Corp. (SSB).

AES Corp. (AES)

Current yield: 3.2%

AES Corp. operates as a diversified power company — and as an electric utility, it’s seated firmly in one of the most stable sectors of the stock market.

It’s a bit different from the regional American utilities you may be familiar with, as AES operates not only in the U.S., but also in Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil and other foreign markets as well. That said, the fundamental business is the same: create power via a portfolio of older power plants that use oil and coal along with newer facilities running on hydroelectricity or solar, and sell it to businesses and consumers.

Electricity has persistent demand regardless of the global economic environment, so AES has incredibly reliable revenue and dividends as a result. The stock has steadily rebounded from its March lows, climbing nearly 90% as of late August.

Antero Midstream Corp. (AM)

Current yield: 16.9%

Antero owns and operates “midstream” energy assets, which include infrastructure such as natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing plants and even water handling and treatment facilities used by energy companies.

Shares remain down sharply since their 2019 highs, but after briefly trading for less than $2 a share this spring, the stock price has surged by more than threefold.

More importantly for dividend investors, the payouts have remained constant at just shy of 31 cents per share each quarter — adding up to a simply phenomenal yield at present.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Current yield: 3.4%

With a year-to-date return of more than 70% and a dividend that is rising instead of falling, IIPR is an incredibly unique stock on Wall Street these days.

That’s because unlike your typical real estate investment trust that has been hit by the closure of physical offices and bounced rent checks, IIPR is focused on industrial sites serving the recently legalized marijuana industry.

You can moralize about its business model all you like, but from an investment perspective, it’s worth taking notice; based on its payout of $1.06 in June, IIPR’s dividend is significantly above the typical yield in the S&P 500 these days.

Nutrien (NTR)

Current yield: 4.7%

Canada-based Nutrien is one of the largest agricultural stocks on Wall Street, offering chemicals and fertilizers as well as seeds and other farming merchandise though more than 2,000 retail locations.

While not exactly a dynamic industry, farming certainly has strong baseline demand as a growing global population has to have enough food to eat. Like many stocks on this list, Nutrien saw some volatility early in 2020, but shares have stabilized recently and outperformed the broader stock market.

With a quarterly dividend of 45 cents, up slightly from last summer, NTR offers a generous yield right now on top of potential for continued share appreciation.

South State Corp. (SSB)

Current yield: 3.2%

South State operates as a bank holding company that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

The cyclical downturn associated with the initial economic contraction of early 2020 has started to abate, and SSB shares have firmed up as a result. Initially taking a dive in the wake of the pandemic, the stock has risen handsomely in recent weeks, including a roughly 18% jump in the last month or so.

SSB’s 47-cent quarterly dividend is still adding up every quarter, too, and is higher than the 43 cents paid in August of last year.

More from U.S. News

2020’s Dividend Aristocrats List: All 66 Stocks

9 Top Robinhood Stocks to Buy That Analysts Also Love

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August originally appeared on usnews.com