13 Best Student Discounts to Save Money in 2020

The 2020-2021 school year is unpredictable. Some schools are starting later this year. Some students will be back in class while others will be learning online. Many students will be doing a little bit of both.

No matter what back-to-school season looks like for you this fall, a new school year can put a lot of strain on your wallet. Outfitting a study nook, purchasing a new laptop and buying books can quickly eat away at your savings. Luckily, plenty of retailers offer student discounts, hoping to make loyal customers out of penny-pinching students.

These are some of the stores offering the best discounts available to college students for the 2020-2021 school year:

— Apple.

— Adobe.

— ASOS.

— Evernote.

— Express.

— Headspace.

— Microsoft.

— ModCloth.

— Pottery Barn Teen.

— Samsung.

— Spotify.

— Tarte.

— Unidays.

All of these student discounts are usable online.

Apple

Apple offers special student pricing and freebies every year during back-to-school season. This year, newly accepted college students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers can get up to $200 off on an eligible Mac, as well as free AirPods. These discounts generally run through September every year.

Adobe

Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign are necessary for students in many creative fields, and knowledge of these programs looks good on a resume. So take advantage of Adobe’s Creative Cloud student discount. Instead of paying the usual $52.99 per month, students get a 60% discount and pay $19.99 per month.

ASOS

The online clothing retailer offers 10% off for students. Sign up via the ASOS website with a student email address, and you’ll receive a unique discount code that you can use at checkout.

Evernote

The organization and productivity app can help students organize their class notes and keep track of events and assignments. To help defray the cost, Evernote offers students 50% off the premium plan, which normally costs $7.99 per month.

Express

Students get 5% off both online and in stores. Verify your student status via Unidays, a website that partners with retailers to offer student discounts, to get the deal.

Headspace

The meditation and mindfulness app offers a student plan for $9.99 per year (the normal cost is $69.99). To get the discount, verify your student status via the app’s website.

Microsoft

Students in elementary school, high school, middle school or college, plus faculty and parents, are eligible for Microsoft’s education discount, which offers 10% off select PCs, Surface products and accessories. Plus, students are eligible to get Office 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams, for free. Visit Microsoft’s website and enter your school email address to get started. Normally, you’d have to pay $69.99 per year for an Office 365 Personal subscription.

ModCloth

Students get 25% off online orders. Verify your student status via ModCloth’s site to unlock your unique discount code.

Pottery Barn Teen

Even if you’re not living in a dorm this year, Pottery Barn Teen can help you take your apartment or childhood bedroom decor up a notch. Register on PB Teen’s website with your student email address, and get a 15% student discount via a promo code, which will be sent to your inbox.

Samsung

Get a 10% education discount on eligible phones, laptops and tablets if you are a student or an educator. To get the discount, sign up for Samsung’s Education Discount Program and verify your identity. Make sure you’re signed in to your account when you shop.

Spotify

If streaming music helps you study, consider signing up for Spotify’s student deal. For $4.99 per month, students get Spotify Premium Student, the ad-supported version of Hulu and Showtime’s streaming service. For nonstudents, Spotify Premium alone would normally cost $9.99 per month. Plus, for a limited time, the first month is free.

Tarte

The premium makeup from this brand may come with a high price tag. But students get 15% off when they verify their status with Unidays.

Unidays

This student discount program partners with various retailers and restaurants to offer discounts to students. Verify your student status on the Unidays website and browse for deals. Having a Unidays membership is handy when it comes to food because some of its discount partners, such as Grubhub and Seamless, include food delivery services.

Update 08/10/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.