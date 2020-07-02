What to Do if You Received a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person

In the mad dash to get coronavirus stimulus checks sent quickly to Americans, the federal government sent stimulus payments to…

In the mad dash to get coronavirus stimulus checks sent quickly to Americans, the federal government sent stimulus payments to nearly 1.1 million dead people, totaling nearly $1.4 billion in payouts.

Those numbers are according to a recent report from the watchdog Government Accountability Office, and it’s leaving some folks scratching their heads, wondering whether they might have been the unwitting recipient of a deceased spouse or relative’s stimulus check.

If you suspect you may have received a stimulus check for someone who died, the government is asking you to identify the overpayment and return it. That process may be confusing for Americans who don’t understand when or how to return the check or direct deposit. And it may be downright terrifying for those who already spent the stimulus money.

Until recently, the understanding from experts was that the government would only garnish your stimulus check if you owed overdue child support payments, and this request may catch recipients off guard.

So what’s the best step if you received a decedent’s stimulus check? Do you have to return the money? Here’s what to know.

[Read: What to Know About Stimulus Checks Via Debit Card.]

Why Is the Government Sending Stimulus Checks to Dead People?

Short answer: It wasn’t on purpose.

After the March passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, the Treasury Department and IRS had to act fast to send out more than 160 million stimulus checks, officially called economic impact payments.

The Treasury couldn’t consult resources like the Social Security Administration’s list of death records, meaning that Americans who died recently remained on the list of stimulus check recipients. “They’re working off of the information that’s available to them,” says Kelly Phillips Erb, a tax attorney in Philadelphia.

This can be confusing for survivors and estate executors. After all, widows and heirs may file tax returns for deceased relatives and can even receive a tax refund. Plus, many widows and widowers had shared bank accounts with their deceased spouse, making it difficult to determine whether a percentage of a direct deposit was designated for the surviving spouse.

[Read: Is Another Stimulus Check Coming?]

How Do I Know Whether I Received a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person?

First, take note that this only applies to a tiny fraction of stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans won’t have received a decedent’s stimulus check.

If you still suspect you’ve received one, there are a few hints to look out for.

One clue would be the receipt of a paper check or debit card with the name of a deceased family member.

Alternatively, a little bit of math can help you catch an overpayment. Remember that stimulus checks are capped at $1,200 per individual and $2,400 for married couples, plus an additional $500 per qualifying child under age 17. Single folks with an adjusted gross income between $75,000 and $99,000 and married folks earning between $150,000 and $198,000 will earn a reduced amount in stimulus money, based on their recent income.

So if your spouse passed away recently, and you don’t have young kids, but you received a deposit of, say, $2,400, that may be a hint that you were overpaid.

That said, it’s a tall order to ask more than 1 million Americans to double-check Uncle Sam’s math. Plus, Notice 1444, the mailing that bears President Donald Trump’s signature and confirms the amount of stimulus funding you received, doesn’t explain how that payment was calculated.

Do I Have to Return a Stimulus Check Made Out to a Dead Person?

Technically, yes. “A payment made to someone who died before they received the payment should be returned to the IRS,” according to the agency’s website. “Return the entire payment unless it was made to joint filers and one spouse is still living. In that case, return half the payment, but not more than $1,200.”

In some cases, however, returning the check may not be the obvious move, Erb says. Say, for example, you’re the executor of an estate and choose to send back a stimulus payment. The beneficiary may be able to go after you for returning the funds.

[Read: Why Haven’t I Received a Stimulus Check?]

How Do I Return a Stimulus Check Made Out to a Dead Person?

The method in which you return the stimulus check will depend on whether it was a paper check or a direct deposit.

To return paper stimulus checks, the IRS says to:

— Write “void” on the endorsement section.

— Mail the voided check to your IRS location.

— Include a brief description for returning the check.

More details on how and where to send the check are listed on the IRS’ economic impact payment information page.

To return direct deposits or cashed checks, the IRS says to:

— Send a check or money order to your IRS location.

— Make the check payable to the U.S. Treasury and write 2020EIP and include the recipient’s identification number such as a Social Security number.

— Write a brief description for why you’re making the payment.

In general, the tone the IRS has taken about returning these checks is “please, do the right thing.” But Erb has also said she’s heard reports of the IRS reversing direct deposits made to deceased individuals. “I have heard that people are having them removed from their checking accounts,” she says. So be aware that you may have a deposit reversed, even after it hits your bank account.

What Else Should I Know?

If you received a stimulus check for a deceased family member, you’re in a tough situation. For many taxpayers, double-checking the IRS’ math, then venturing to the post office with a check made out to the U.S. Treasury aren’t easy tasks. While the government hasn’t been aggressive in demanding the return of these payments, that could change.

For example, there could be a method for recouping the money when taxpayers file their 2020 tax returns, says Henry Grzes, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

If you’re struggling with what to do next, consider reaching out to your tax preparer if you have one. Or you may want to keep an eye out for additional guidance from the IRS on ways to return the money. Ultimately, however, sending back money that isn’t yours is the right thing to do, Grzes says. “If you get money that you’re not entitled to, you should return it,” he says.

What’s essential is that you don’t spend the cash, especially in the event the feds decide to be aggressive in reclaiming funds. That can be a tough restriction if you need to pay your rent or buy food. But the last thing you want is an overdraft charge on your bank account.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

What to Do if You Received a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person originally appeared on usnews.com