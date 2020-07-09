Veterans in Business: Brad Halsey

He was a curious kid who liked getting into trouble, cut from the “making rockets with his parent’s camp stove”…

He was a curious kid who liked getting into trouble, cut from the “making rockets with his parent’s camp stove” cloth. But it was from tearing things apart that Brad Halsey learned how to build from scratch and switch gears when things figuratively and literally blow up in your face.

Although an economics scholarship got him into Vanderbilt University, one class in his major proved it did not add up to happiness. So, when his scholarship ran out, he joined the Army ROTC and played on its traveling basketball team. During a weeklong ROTC training, he felt that familiar curiosity and thrill upon meeting an explosive ordnance disposal technician.

“It hit all the right points: working with chemicals, blowing things up, breathing compressed air and looking at sea lions underwater,” he says. After debilitating migraines during dives ended that pursuit, he spent the next few years steering Navy ships until he injured his shoulder in Iraq. During his surgery, a doctor cut one of…