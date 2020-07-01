Unlocked: Meet the 2020 honorees for our 40 Under 40 Awards

Each year, the Washington Business Journal puts together its 40 Under 40 program — a list of business owners, CEOs,…

Each year, the Washington Business Journal puts together its 40 Under 40 program — a list of business owners, CEOs, nonprofit executives, law firm partners and other corporate leaders making waves in Greater Washington.

This year saw more than 350 nominations submitted by readers and our judging panel sifted through those names to come up with the 40 winners for 2020. Scroll through the gallery below to meet the local leaders who made this year’s list.

We’ll be celebrating our winners a little differently this year. On July 30, we’ll toast our honorees with a virtual award ceremony hosted by Tommy McFly. Our annual 40 Under 40 special section will be featured in the July 31 issue of the Washington Business Journal. For more information on our event, click here.