University of Maryland signs with new lacrosse equipment supplier after Under Armour’s exit

The University of Maryland, College Park men’s lacrosse team will get its equipment next season from Maverik Lacrosse, the first of several likely dominoes to fall after Under Armour Inc. parted ways with its equipment manufacturer.

A spokesman for Maryland athletics on Tuesday confirmed a report by InsideMDSports that the university had signed a deal with a new supplier. Uniforms and apparel will continue to be provided by Under Armour, which has a sponsorship agreement with Maryland through June 30, 2024.

News of Maryland’s switch comes less than two weeks after the Washington Business Journal’s sister paper, Baltimore Business Journal, first reported that Under Armour and its longtime licensing partner, Team 22, cut ties. Team 22 had been the exclusive licensee of all Under Armour lacrosse products since 2011, when the Baltimore-based sportswear maker decided to make a push into the equipment business.

