Things You Should and Shouldn’t Do While Waiting to Hear Back From a Job

While waiting for a response after an interview can be excruciating, there are actually things you can do to help alleviate the difficult feelings. Sometimes impatience while waiting to hear back after a job interview can lead professionals to make unwise decisions. Read on to discover what you should and shouldn’t do while waiting for an answer about a possible job offer.

Things You Shouldn’t Do

Don’t be aggressive. Having to wait makes most of us impatient. Resist the temptation to get aggressive with the hiring manager, since this will not contribute positively to your professional image. While you can check in by phone or email one week after your interview to ask about the status of the position (unless they told you when to expect to hear from them), do not contact the hiring manager repeatedly.

To help alleviate some of the uneasiness of waiting, ask the hiring manager in your initial conversation what their typical hiring process is and how long it may take. Ask them if you can follow up with them, when and how (via email or phone). That way you will have made a plan together, so to speak, to follow up and you are not left wondering. When you do follow up, ask them if there is an update, if there is any other information you can provide for them and if there are any other questions you can answer for them.

Don’t lie about job offers. While having multiple job offers can be a strategic way to speed up a job offer, only use this strategy if you actually have multiple offers. Do not lie to the hiring manager and allude to having another job offer if you don’t have one. A hiring manager can easily call your bluff, either by researching the company where you supposedly have a job offer or by contacting recruiters they work with. The only impression this will leave is that you are not an honest professional, and this will not help you get a job offer. On the contrary, a hiring manager will not hire someone they feel they can’t trust.

Don’t tell your boss. If you currently have a job, don’t tell your boss you are waiting for another job offer. Do not let on either on social media or in your conversations that you are considering taking a new job. Update your LinkedIn profile only after leaving your old job if you are concerned about them noticing. This isn’t being dishonest; it simply isn’t the right moment yet. If your boss knows that you are looking for a new job, this could backfire on you and you could end up without any job. Instead, continue to do your best work at your current position while you are searching on the side.

Things You Should Do

Keep looking. Sometimes people make the mistake of stopping or pausing their job search once they have interviewed for a job. They’re tired. The interview process was stressful. They’re overwhelmed. However, you must keep in mind that an interview isn’t a guarantee of a job. Even if you feel that the job you applied for is a perfect fit for you, if you haven’t been offered the position or started negotiations to accept the job, you need to continue to search and interview for other jobs. Other suitable positions may pass you by if you passively wait to be called for a second interview. Continuing to apply helps keep you busy since your mind is on other things versus just waiting, and ensures you are not putting all of your eggs in one basket.

Be patient. Resist the temptation to check your phone every five seconds. Try to remember that the hiring manager or human resources professional most likely interviewed several other candidates. Interviewing numerous applicants and comparing them to each other along with the overall fit for the company takes time. A good hiring manager will not want to make a quick decision. Respect that they want to make the best choice for their organization and this usually isn’t made immediately. Also keep in mind that, while you are waiting, they are conducting the interview process and doing their jobs in addition to that.

Continue research into the company. When waiting for a job offer, this is your opportunity to look into the details of the company and solidify your interest in accepting a position. Check your network for connections who work there or worked there in the past to gather information on company culture, and see if they publish an annual report to get a sense of their financial standing.

Update your voicemail. Make sure that your voicemail message sounds professional so that if you miss a call from the hiring manager, your message will leave a good impression. Make sure that it sounds upbeat and confident. Ask someone you trust to listen to it and give you feedback.

Notify your references. You should notify each reference you provided to the hiring manager that you gave their information. Explain what the position entails so they know what they should speak about if they are contacted. Their recommendation will sound that much more professional and relevant if you have prepared them and they know what they need to tell the prospective employer about you.

Stay positive. While waiting for a job offer, take care of yourself. Take breaks from your job search to participate in activities that help you stay positive and reduce stress, such as exercise classes, getting together with friends or listening to upbeat music.

Update 07/02/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.