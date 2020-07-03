The week in bankruptcies: 2 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended June 26, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings. Year to date through June 26, the court recorded 56 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 30% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Heart Consultants LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection June 22 in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of 8630 Fenton St. #522, in Silver Spring, and is represented in court by attorney Robert K. Goren. Heart Consultants LLC listed assets up to $143,587 and debts up to $410,609.…