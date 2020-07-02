Telemedicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic — and Beyond

Despite the recent popularity of telemedicine, it’s far from a novel approach to patient care. The use of electronic tools…

Despite the recent popularity of telemedicine, it’s far from a novel approach to patient care. The use of electronic tools to connect a patient with their health care provider remotely has been in use for several decades.

In 1964, the University of Nebraska, in collaboration with a state hospital, delivered video consultations to patients. In the decades to follow, telemedicine would be leveraged to bring access to traditionally underserved pockets of the country, such as rural communities in “health care deserts.” Governmental organizations also used the technology to deliver care to patients of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service. Technological advancements would help mature telemedicine out of its infancy and deploy it across major health systems nationwide.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 50 major U.S. health care systems had pre-existing telemedicine platforms in place. However, despite the fact that telemedicine has been widely available, only a fraction of providers used the service. In the years prior to the pandemic, barriers to using telemedicine included cost of technology, lack of high-speed internet and lack of familiarity with audiovisual platforms. Despite those barriers, the main limiting factor was largely due to restriction of insurance coverage.

In a pre-pandemic world, Medicare coverage of telemedicine was tightly limited, only covering patients who were residing in rural areas. Additionally, the patient was required to be physically present at a health care facility during the telemedicine visit, the service had to be provided on an approved technological platform, and the provider had to be considered eligible to deliver the service.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, health care policies were revised to improve accessibility to care and encouraging patients to stay at home. The CARES Act passed in March 2020 allowed patients access to care regardless of location and allowed services to patients who sought care for reasons other than COVID-19. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allowed patients to have telemedicine visits with providers with whom they did not previously establish care. Additionally, an expansion of technological platforms were deemed to be appropriate for virtual office visits. Those combined efforts by CMS to encourage patients to stay at home and socially distance have led to an exponential growth in the utilization of telemedicine. According to an analysis from Frost and Sullivan, telehealth visits increase by 50% in March 2020 alone.

Telemedicine has been thus far well received among those who have used it. Studies have shown patient satisfaction, improved compliance with appointments, safe care and cost effectiveness. In 2008, a Veterans Affairs study found that telemedicine reduced the number of hospital admissions by 19%. Similar studies have been echoed across the country, showing reduction in transportation costs, length of hospital stay, cost per visit, and ultimately, total cost to the healthcare system.

Several hospital systems across the country have leveraged telemedicine to be a triage system for patients who have symptoms that may be related to COVID-19. “TeleFlu” programs initiated at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, for patients with flu-like symptoms resulted in the prevention of up to 300 emergency department visits.

Beyond COVID-19-related illnesses, however, telemedicine has provided a critical tool for patients who are in need of care for their chronic medical conditions. Those medical conditions include hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung diseases and cardiovascular diseases. On average, it is estimated that the U.S. health care system provides approximately 883 million office visits per year, the majority of which are for the care of chronic medical conditions.

Predictably, the use of telemedicine has been very useful for specialists and primary care doctors who care for patients who have chronic medical conditions. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, including its Endocrinology & Metabolism Institute, saw a significant increase in virtual visits in March and April 2020.

Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has the potential to improve access to care for millions of Americans, to increase convenience for patients, and to improve their overall satisfaction with their care. Those factors, in addition to the potential to reduce health care costs, make telemedicine an attractive option for both patients and health care systems going forward. That said, it remains to be seen how guidelines will evolve post-pandemic. I am curious to see, in a post-pandemic world, whether integrated telemedicine can become our “new normal.”

