Student Loan Default: What to Know

If you’re having trouble making ends meet, you might feel the urge to put off student loan repayment and set your statements aside to deal with later, especially if you expect your situation to be temporary or you’re feeling overwhelmed. However, simply avoiding your debt can lead to student loan default, which can have huge short- and long-term consequences.

If you’re struggling, it’s important to be proactive and reach out to your student loan servicer, which handles the billing and other services for your loan, for help as soon as possible. Your student loan is considered delinquent, or past due, the first day after you miss a payment. If the delinquency lasts 90 days or more, your servicer will report it to the three major credit agencies, which will affect your credit score — so you should treat this seriously and act quickly to resolve it.

Delinquency is also a warning sign to make up the missed payments before a student loan goes into default. The point at which a loan is considered in default varies depending on the type of loan. For most federal student loans, default happens after 270 days of nonpayment. The holder of a federal Perkins loan may consider it to be in default when a payment due date is missed, while most private loans are considered in default after 120 days of nonpayment.

The consequences of student loan default go far beyond credit reporting and can dramatically increase the overall amount that you owe. You should contact your student loan servicer for help as soon as you have trouble making payments, because the servicer may be able to help you avoid delinquency or default. Reach out to the servicer immediately upon receiving a delinquency notice because you need to act to prevent default.

If your student loan goes into default, here is what you can expect:

— The student loan default is reported to credit bureaus.

— You are immediately liable for the entire amount of the defaulted student loan.

— The loan may be sent to a collection agency, subjecting you to related costs.

— Your job wages, tax refunds and Social Security benefit payments may be garnished.

— You become ineligible for federal student aid.

The Student Loan Default Is Reported to Credit Bureaus

When you default on a student loan, the default is reported to credit bureaus and can remain on your credit report for up to seven years.

This damages your credit score and will affect your ability to borrow in the future for such things as a car or house. It also will affect your ability to get a credit card.

You Are Immediately Liable for the Entire Amount of the Defaulted Student Loan

Before you default on a student loan, you are asked to pay only the installment amount that is reflected on your statement each month. When you default, the loan is accelerated, which means the entire balance becomes due all at once.

When this happens, you can no longer receive deferment or forbearance, and you lose eligibility for other benefits such as the ability to choose a repayment plan.

Any interest that was unpaid at the time of default will be capitalized, which means it will be added to the principal balance of your loan, increasing the amount that you owe over time because interest will now accrue on this new, larger principal balance.

Accelerating your student loan also means that your loan holder can take you to court to collect on it at any time. If this happens, you will be liable for any court and attorney fees.

The Loan May Be Sent to a Collection Agency, Subjecting You to Related Costs

If you default on a student loan and fail to make repayment arrangements with your loan holder, the loan may be turned over to a collection agency that specializes in collecting on defaulted loans. That agency may offer you a voluntary repayment agreement or take other actions to collect payments.

One of the biggest consequences of student loan default is additional fees that can significantly increase the amount you owe. You will be responsible for any costs incurred by your loan holder to get payments, which are in addition to your outstanding principal balance, interest and other fees.

When you make a payment, it is first applied to the collection cost before the remainder is applied to interest and principal on the defaulted loan. This slows down the rate that you will repay your principal balance and increases the amount you pay over time.

If the defaulted student loan is held by the U.S. Department of Education, collection costs are 17.92% of your loan amount. For example, if you owe $10,000, you’ll owe an additional $1,792 in collection fees once the loan goes to a collection agency, for a total of $11,792.

For a federal student loan held by another lender, or a private student loan, collection costs vary and can be significantly higher.

Your Job Wages, Tax Refunds and Social Security Benefit Payments May Be Garnished

If you don’t enter a voluntary payment agreement with the loan holder for a defaulted federal student loan — or do so and then fail to abide by it — you may be subject to wage garnishment or Treasury offset, which means any federal tax refund you are due can be taken. If you are receiving any Social Security benefit payments, the federal government can withhold them to repay your student loan.

Such steps usually come after several months of attempts to collect on the loan with no response from the borrower, but technically it can happen at any time. Once a defaulted student loan is certified for tax refund offset, you can try to appeal, but success is rare until the loan is paid in full or no longer in default.

You Become Ineligible for Federal Student Aid

Another consequence of federal student loan default is that you will not be eligible to receive federal student aid again until you rehabilitate the loan or repay it in full.

That means you will not be able to borrow federal student loans or have access to any federal education grants or other types of federal support for college or graduate school, like work-study programs.

Avoiding Default or Getting Back on Track

If you are at risk of default, there are several federal student loan repayment plans and other options that can help you keep your federal student loans in good standing. If you enroll in an income-driven repayment plan and your income is low enough, your monthly payment could be as low as zero dollars per month.

If you ever find that you cannot afford your student loan payment each month, contact your student loan servicer as soon as possible to discuss these options and find a plan that works for you.

The terms of repayment will vary if you have private student loans, but reaching out to your student loan servicer is the best place to start.

If you are already in default, there are options to get your student loans back on track to repayment. These include consolidation and rehabilitation, and either can help you undo some of the damage caused by your default. More information about these options is available at StudentAid.gov.

