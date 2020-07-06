Some officials worry as N. Va. breaks ranks with D.C., suburban Md. on Covid reopening

Elected and public health officials in D.C. and suburban Maryland are concerned that Northern Virginia’s entry into phase three of…

Elected and public health officials in D.C. and suburban Maryland are concerned that Northern Virginia’s entry into phase three of reopening before the rest of Greater Washington could have a negative effect on the region as a whole.

The Washington Post spoke with officials in the District and Montgomery County who said that they were concerned about Northern Virginia moving into phase three, which includes indoor dining in restaurants without capacity restrictions, provided tables can be properly distanced.

Among those expressing concern were Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s head of public health, and Boris Lushniak, the dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

Lushniak told the Post, “It’s not the best public health measure to break the region apart in this manner.”

State and local officials said the decision to move into phase three on July 1 was based on metrics, including numbers of cases and hospitalizations. Arlington and Fairfax leaders told the Post…