Robots Assist COVID-19 Doctors

On the sixth floor of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in…

On the sixth floor of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Dr. Jonathan Chow and about a half-dozen other clinicians — nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and pharmacists — conduct rounds in the intensive care unit’s biocontainment section.

It’s the unit where the sickest COVID-19 patients are cared for and where the risk that health care workers will become infected with the virulent novel coronavirus is greatest. Most of the patients in the air-locked unit are on a mechanical ventilators or artificial lungs to help them breathe. Health care workers typically don full gowns, N-95 masks, gloves, goggles and caps to prevent themselves from becoming infected with the virus.

But thanks to “Blue Bertha” and “Red Randy,” Chow, 34, and his colleagues don’t don any protective gear to conduct rounds.

Blue Bertha and Red Randy are robots that Chow uses to examine seriously ill COVID-19 patients. In a room near the biocontainment unit, Chow controls the robots’ movements (one at a time) with a few keystrokes.

[Read: Mother-Daughter Nurse Team Both Treating Coronavirus Pandemic.]

The 5 1/2-foot-tall robots — which vaguely resemble taller, leaner versions of the squat R2-D2 character from the Star Wars movies — are outfitted with cameras that allow Chow to see live views of the patients and analyze their vital signs, including how well their breathing devices are working.

Where the head would be, the robots have a screen that allows patients to see the doctor who’s controlling the device. Chow can order the robots to take high-definition photos of vital sign measurements. If patients are able to talk, doctors can use the robots to converse with them. Many patients in the ICU are on life-support and aren’t able to talk. Nonetheless, some patients can communicate by nodding or shaking their heads or giving a thumbs up or thumbs down, the same as they would if the doctor was at their beside.

Based on a six-month lease, the hospital pays about $4,200 a month per robot. The hospital also pays a monthly fee of about $100 per user to access a proprietary internet network and software.

“They’re invaluable,” Chow says, of the robots. “They change the way you’re able to take care of the patient. “We don’t need to bring our team of clinicians inside an air-locked room for four hours, risking exposure to the virus. It makes me a lot more confident when I come home that I won’t bring the virus home to my wife.”

The robots don’t completely erase the need for Chow and his fellow clinicians to go into the biocontainment unit. Typically, Chow and his colleagues go into the unit once or twice per shift to conduct tasks the robot cannot do, such as intubating a patient or providing them a central IV line or an arterial line.

The robots “are really important for improving safety for me and my fellow clinicians,” Chow says.

[Read: Speech-Language Pathologists Join the COVID-19 Front Lines.]

Health care providers are among the groups of people — like first responders and workers who interact with the public, such as grocery store clerks — who are at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. As of early July, more than 88,000 health care workers in the U.S. had contracted COVID-19, and 481 had died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chow and other physicians at the University of Maryland School of Medicine started using robots in late April.

Obtaining the robots was the idea of Chow’s colleague, Dr. Neal Reynolds, a critical care physician. Like Chow, he’s also an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Reynolds had previously worked at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore, where he learned the value of robots in medicine.

“I was living an impossible lifestyle, covering the intensive care unit seven days a week, 24 hours a day, with a week off,” Reynolds says. In 2004, he persuaded Bon Secours officials to obtain a robot that let him keep a more normal schedule. Back then, Reynolds would arrive at the hospital around 8 a.m., work until 5 or 6 p.m., then go home.

“I returned virtually at 10 p.m. to check on my patients,” he says. Reynolds would of course race to the hospital for emergency situations that required his presence in person, but most nights, he was able to do his work remotely.

Reynolds eventually moved on from Bon Secours, but he remembered the value of the robot he used there. When he learned in March that the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center would be treating COVID-19 patients, Reynolds suggested to a hospital official that the facility obtain robots. About five weeks later, in late April, the trauma center had acquired six robots.

At age 72, Reynolds is in the age group that is most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. People with underlying health conditions, like asthma and diabetes, and pregnant women are also at risk. About five weeks after his suggestion, the hospital received the fleet of six leased robots from a California-based company that provides telehealth equipment and other health care services.

[Read: Unsung Heroes Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.]

Today, from his home near Annapolis, 22 miles from the Shock Trauma Center, Reynolds treats COVID-19 patients and people who’ve suffered severe trauma and bacterial infections. He can fully manipulate the robot, driving it left, right, forward and backward around a patient’s room to monitor vital signs, access patient records and do a visual exam of the patient. With the screen attached to the top of the robot, he can have “face-to-face” conversations with the patients and colleagues who are in the room. Reynolds now works entirely remotely, with his robot “Fast Freddy.”

When patients are able to communicate, their acceptance of the robots has been almost instantaneous, Reynolds says. “Patient acceptance is very, very high,” he explains. Reynolds sometimes meets with family members of patients who are appreciative of the treatment he provides using robots, particularly at off hours.

“When I’m virtually at the bedside, I sometimes joke with real front-line workers that my ‘mask’ is better than than your’s — mine is 22 miles thick.”

More from U.S. News

Myths About Coronavirus

Common Childhood Respiratory Diseases

Foods for Diabetes

Robots Assist COVID-19 Doctors originally appeared on usnews.com