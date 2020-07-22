Road Trip Snacks: What to Pack

More families are opting to travel by car this summer. Because COVID-19 is still spreading, it’s important to hit the…

More families are opting to travel by car this summer. Because COVID-19 is still spreading, it’s important to hit the road as safely as possible — which means fewer stops at restaurants and gas-station vending machines.

The more you pack and plan ahead, the less you need to expose yourself to potential germs. Chances are also good that those pack-from-home snacks will give you more immune-building nutrients than whatever you might pick up on the road.

Be prepared. How long will you be gone? Can you bring a cooler? Which kid is going to ask for which type of treat? Taking the time to plan before departing can help lead to healthier decisions on the road. If nothing is planned and you have screaming hungry children in the back seat, you’re much more likely to pull off on the highway and grab whatever’s available. But if you have a full snack bag in the car,you can fuel those ravenous kids on the spot. You’ll also save time and money.

Pick a protein. Protein will help keep you and the kiddos full. If we’re just munching on high-carb processed foods the whole time, it’s easy to want and need to eat more. Make sure to bring protein snacks along to pair with those carb-heavy foods. This will also help reduce blood sugar spikes, which can lead to crabbiness from everyone on the trip.

Keep things cool. Pack a cooler bag, and toss in fruits and vegetables for the ride. Ice packs and frozen water bottles (which you can then drink) are just a few ways you can keep things cool. And be sure to keep your cooler out of the sun as much as possible.

Stay hydrated. Of course, no one wants constant bathroom breaks, but it’s important to discuss options for hydration on the road. Water is always going to be best. But you can also start with some fun fruit-infused water, made ahead of time in a mason jar or water bottle. Unsweetened iced tea or naturally-flavored sparkling waters are another great choice. The goal is to avoid having to stop for soda or other sugary sweetened beverages. If the kids do want to buy a drink during a pit-stop, encourage them toward a light lemonade, unsweetened, flavored ice tea, or 100% juice.

My go-to car snacks:

— Air-popped popcorn. You can pop it at home, or get a prepackaged bag. There are lots of brands that offer air-popped or light butter options. Plus, you’ll get more popcorn per serving than you would, for example, chips per serving. It’s a high-fiber snack that you can fill up on.

— Mixed nuts or homemade trail mix. Healthy fats and protein; what’s not to love? Bring a container of mixed nuts on your trip, or make trail mix with nuts, dried fruit, chocolate chips and sunflower seeds. Each kid can make their own, which will make them more excited to chow down on this snack.

— Raw fruit with nut butter. This is a classic pairing. Bring along apples, bananas or oranges, and let the kids eat them with a nut butter packet. You can purchase these individually, or just pack containers with 1 to 2 tbsp. each before hitting the road. Try sunflower butter if you need an allergy-friendly option.

— Homemade snack mix. Like trail mix, this is an excellent option for kids to make themselves. Make it with pretzels, air-popped popcorn, whole-grain cereal or whatever else you have in your kitchen. It’ll be much healthier than the version at the gas station.

— Roasted chickpeas. You can roast chickpeas in the oven so they become a crispy, pop-able snack. You can also play with the flavors; vary seasonings to make some sweet, some salty and some spicy. Consider adding some into your homemade snack mix, too.

— No-bake energy bites. There are so many ways to make energy bites, or protein balls, as they’re also called. The base is oats and nut butter, and you can add whatever you’d like. Try dried cranberries or dark chocolate chips, and add cinnamon and vanilla. It’s a great high-protein, high-fiber snack.

— Veggies with hummus cups. Cut up raw veggies (think: colorful bell peppers, carrots, celery, cucumbers and broccoli), and pair them with a hummus cup.

— String cheese. There may not be an easier to grab protein than a good old fashioned string cheese. Pair with your fruit or snack mix.

— Beef or turkey jerky. This is another grab-and-go protein. Try to choose all-natural products with the smallest ingredient list.

— Salad in a jar. Here’s another way to get in some veggies. After eating sweet or salty snack foods all day, I often crave something with a high water content and nutrients. Load a mason jar with lettuce on the bottom, and then layer it with your choice of toppings. Put a little container of dressing on the top. It’s a mess-free option, because you can eat it right out of the jar.

— Tuna packets. These come in all types of flavors now, such as ranch, sweet and spicy, and BBQ. All you have to pack is a fork, and you’ll have a high-protein, healthy-fat snack to eat alone or pair with whole-grain crackers.

Bonus benefit: Four or five of these snacks paired together can make a great meal if you don’t have the time or desire to make a full pit stop. Aim to have something from each food group.

Finally, as this pandemic continues, remember to take adequate precautions before and after eating, like washing your hands.

