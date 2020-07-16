Report: Former Washington NFL team execs accused of sexual harassment, verbal abuse

Fifteen women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse that they say were levied by a…

Fifteen women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse that they say were levied by a handful of executives on Washington’s NFL team for more than a decade, according to a Thursday report by The Washington Post.

Through interviews with the 15 women and other former and current employees, the Post details in its report an alleged culture of harassment and verbal abuse by former executives, including Larry Michael, senior vice president of content and team play-by-play broadcaster; Alex Santos, director of pro personnel, Richard Mann II, assistant director of pro personnel; Dennis Greene, president of business operations; and Mitch Gershman, chief operating officer. All five executives are no longer with the team. Greene left in 2018 amid another scandal involving a photo shoot with the team’s cheerleaders, and Gershman departed in 2015. Earlier this week, the Post reported that the franchise fired Santos and Mann, while Michael abruptly announced his retirement…