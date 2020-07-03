Recruiters offer guidance toward a more diverse workforce

A devastating economic crisis spurred by a global pandemic. A historic Supreme Court ruling that offers equal stature for the…

A devastating economic crisis spurred by a global pandemic. A historic Supreme Court ruling that offers equal stature for the LGBTQ community in the workplace. The demand for racial justice, diversity and economic inclusiveness prompted by the killing of yet another Black man at the hands of police.

This is the first half of 2020, a tumultuous six months that is already having a transformational impact on businesses and their employees.

Since March, the Washington Business Journal has painstakingly covered the impact of Covid-19, from the financial tsunami and staggering number of layoffs to the shift to home offices and the unprecedented changes to physical workspaces.

This week, we turn our focus to the social justice issues that have the potential to transform our workplaces in even more profound ways.

The biggest opportunity we can offer anyone is, arguably, a job. And yet, people of color have historically faced disadvantages in the employment realm. Three local recruiters,…