Northam prohibits bar seating as Virginia enters phase 3 of reopening

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has prohibited the use of bar seating in restaurants as the state enters the third phase of reopening its economy Wednesday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Northam, a Democrat, said on Twitter the restriction on bar seating — which was not included in the state’s initial plan for phase three — is being made to “keep Virginians safe” after other states have seen an increase in community spread of the virus. States like Texas, Florida and Arizona that reopened early have closed bars in the last week in an attempt to slow the suddenly accelerated spread of the virus.

The move is being made in Virginia to reduce the likelihood of patrons gathering in bar areas without following social distancing guidelines. Restaurants can utilize nonbar seating in a bar area as long as at least six feet of space is provided between tables.

