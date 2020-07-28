New GOP coronavirus relief bill includes $1.75B for FBI HQ in downtown D.C.

Senate Republicans unveiled plans Monday for the next coronavirus stimulus package, and the framework includes $1.75 billion in funding for…

Senate Republicans unveiled plans Monday for the next coronavirus stimulus package, and the framework includes $1.75 billion in funding for the construction of a new FBI headquarters at the site of its current home in downtown D.C.

The proposal comes following pressure from the White House to include it in the stimulus package, according to reports, despite it not being directly tied to economic relief from the pandemic. President Donald Trump brought up the need for a new FBI building at a press conference last week.

“As President Trump has said, the FBI desperately needs a new building and this measure provides critical funding for this project that would keep the building responsibly near the Department of Justice,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said Monday in a statement to The Washington Post.

The General Services Administration and FBI had long pursued plans to build a new campus outside of downtown D.C. and in the suburbs — two sites in Maryland and one in Northern Virginia…