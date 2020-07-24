CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » McDonald’s requiring customers to…

McDonald’s requiring customers to wear masks to prevent Covid spread

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 24, 2020, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McDonald’s Corp. has joined a growing list of companies that are requiring customers to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new policy, which takes effect Aug. 1 at all its 14,000 U.S. restaurants, is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Chicago-based company announced.

“While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

Latest scientific findings suggest that droplets from people have the potential to stay in the air for extended periods of time, increasing the risk of virus spread, especially from asymptomatic carriers. 

The decision by McDonald’s follows that of other major retailers such as Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX), Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up