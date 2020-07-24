McDonald’s requiring customers to wear masks to prevent Covid spread

McDonald’s Corp. has joined a growing list of companies that are requiring customers to wear masks to prevent the spread…

McDonald’s Corp. has joined a growing list of companies that are requiring customers to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new policy, which takes effect Aug. 1 at all its 14,000 U.S. restaurants, is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Chicago-based company announced.

“While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

Latest scientific findings suggest that droplets from people have the potential to stay in the air for extended periods of time, increasing the risk of virus spread, especially from asymptomatic carriers.

The decision by McDonald’s follows that of other major retailers such as Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX), Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:…